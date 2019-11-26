Sunny and near 60 degrees on Tuesday before dodging a few showers for Wednesday travels

PUSHING 60’S FOR TRAVELS ON TUESDAY: An even milder day is ahead for Tuesday, with afternoon highs reaching their peak during the forecast period. Skies are mostly clear to start. Temperatures are a bit chillier, with morning lows in the lower to middle 30s. Winds are light. Plenty of sunshine continue through the rest of the day in addition to light winds. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees, and that’s well above average for this time of year! Clouds build through the night ahead of the next system Tuesday night. It’s a milder night, with lows dipping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year, brings the chance for a few showers during the morning and the early afternoon. For the most part, it should be dry with breezy conditions by late afternoon! Temperatures are still mild, and afternoon high temperatures reach the middle 50s.

THANKSGIVING/BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST: Thanksgiving Day is cooler, but dry! Expect a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures are in the 40s. It’s breezy, so temperatures feel like the 30s at times. It turns chillier heading into the Black Friday Forecast! Morning low temperatures begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The rest of the day brings plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. It’s a bit chillier, with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns more unsettled for Central PA. There’s plenty of clouds for Saturday, and it’s quite the chilly day. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Most of the day should stay dry, but there’s a small chance a few late day showers try to sneak into this forecast. There’s a small chance for some brief mixing with wintry precipitation at the onset. Through the night, plain rain continues to fill in as temperatures warm. Sunday looks milder, with rain showers continuing through much of the day. Monday brings colder conditions and the chance for a few snow showers. Expect temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels