Two Hanover men facing charges in armed robbery of Dollar General store on Halloween

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have charged two Hanover men in the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Halloween.

David Thomas Schweiger, 28, is facing robbery, among other related charges for his role in the incident.

He allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle when running from the robbery scene at the Dollar General in the 2100 block of Thistle Drive in Jackson Township.

The victim of the attempted carjacking sped away when a gun was pointed at her.

Schweiger is currently an inmate at Adams County Prison.

Jeffery Dixon, 31, is facing criminal conspiracy charges for his role in the incident.

He served as the get away driver in the robbery.

Dixon is currently an inmate at York County Prison.