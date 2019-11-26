× York man wanted for rape of a child apprehended by U.S. Marshals Service

YORK COUNTY — A York man wanted on rape of a child and other offenses was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday.

York City Police investigated the sexual assault of an underage girl in September and as a result, obtained a warrant for the arrest of 46-year-old Julian Gallagos-Villanueva.

The U.S. Marshals Service was asked to apprehend Gallagos-Villanueva and the fugitive task force did so around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of East Market Street in Springettsbury Township.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible,” stated U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “We give these type of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the community will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”