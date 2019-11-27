AAA offers travel tips ahead of holiday season



CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The holiday season is here.

Millions of people are expected to travel over the next month and a half.

AAA of Southern Pennsylvania offered some tips to make sure drivers are prepared for winter weather:

Be sure your vehicle is equipped with an  Emergency Kit that should include:

  • Bag of abrasive material such as sand, salt, cat litter for traction
  • Snow shovel
  • Flashlight
  • Gloves
  • Ice scraper and snow brush
  • Jumper cables
  • Blanket
  • Warning flare or triangles
  • Mobile phone and emergency charger
  • Food & water
  • First aid kit

When heading out, be sure your vehicle is ready for the weather then focus on a few tips:

  • Drive slowly to account for lower traction on snow and ice.
  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly to gain traction and avoid skids.
  • Increase your following distance to allow more time to stop.
  • Know your brakes, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply pressure to your brake pedal.
  • If you can avoid it, slow your speed down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes.
  • Don’t power up hills as applying extra gas on snow-covered road will cause you to spin.
  • Don’t stop going up a hill, whether snow or ice covered, getting started on flat roadway will help your slow, steady climb.
  • Of course, whenever possible, we always suggest staying off the roads until they are safer to travel.
