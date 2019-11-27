× AAA offers travel tips ahead of holiday season

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The holiday season is here.

Millions of people are expected to travel over the next month and a half.

AAA of Southern Pennsylvania offered some tips to make sure drivers are prepared for winter weather:

Be sure your vehicle is equipped with an Emergency Kit that should include:

Bag of abrasive material such as sand, salt, cat litter for traction

Snow shovel

Flashlight

Gloves

Ice scraper and snow brush

Jumper cables

Blanket

Warning flare or triangles

Mobile phone and emergency charger

Food & water

First aid kit

When heading out, be sure your vehicle is ready for the weather then focus on a few tips: