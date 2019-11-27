Eagles sign kicker Jake Elliott to five-year contract extension

Posted 7:20 PM, November 27, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed kicker Jake Elliott to a five-year contract extension through 2024, the team announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Elliott is in his third season with the Eagles; he was signed by the organization from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad in Week 2 of 2017.

Through 11 games in 2019, Elliott has made every field goal (14-14) and all but two extra points (21-23).

In both 2017 and 2018, Elliott was 26 of 31 in field goals; he made 33 extra points in his first season and 39 in his second.

Elliott’s longest kick came against the New York Giants in Week 3 of the 2017 season, when he nailed the game-winning 61-yard kick to give Philadelphia the 27-24 win.

