× Electrical Safety Foundation offers these safety tips for holiday decorating

Electrical safety must be a priority as families decorate for the holidays, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International.

“Decorations account for one-in-four holiday fires,” explains ESFI President Brett Brenner. “Taking simple precautions such as not overloading outlets and watering the Christmas tree daily could help minimize the risk of tragedy.”

Brenner notes that ESFI offers free educational resources including helpful safety videos, infographics, checklists and other resources to keep families safe during the holidays. He points to one example, an infographic titled “Prevention: It’s the Gift that Keeps on Giving,” which provides tips on avoiding electrical hazards while decorating the home during the holiday season.

Follow these basic safety guidelines to help prevent serious electrical and fire hazards as you decorate your home this season:

Decorating Safety Tips

When purchasing a live tree, check for freshness. A fresh tree will stay green longer and be less of a fire hazard than a dry tree. Water your Christmas tree daily.

When purchasing an artificial tree, look for the label “fire-resistant.”

Use only electrical decorations and lights that have been approved for safe use by a nationally recognized testing laboratory.

Carefully inspect each electrical decoration before use. Cracked or frayed sockets, loose or bare wires, and loose connections may cause a serious shock or start a fire.

Keep all decorations 3 feet away from heat sources, including space heaters and fireplaces.

Turn off all indoor and outdoor electrical decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

Avoid using candles when possible. Consider using battery-operated candles in place of traditional candles.

Never connect more than three strands of incandescent lights together, and consider purchasing LED lights, which use less energy and run cooler than traditional incandescent lights.

Match power needs (amperage) of electrical products with an amperage rating of extension cords.

Follow the use and care instructions that accompany electrical decorations, and always unplug electrical decorations before replacing bulbs or fuses.

Keep young children away from holiday lights, electrical decorations, and extension cords to prevent electrical shock and burn injuries.

Avoid plugging too many holiday lights and decorations into a single outlet. Overloaded outlets can overheat and cause a fire.

Make sure that cords are not pinched in doors, windows, or under heavy furniture, which could damage the cord’s insulation.

Keep these post-holiday tips in mind as you wrap up the holiday season:

Post-Holiday Safety Tips: