Elizabethtown man and former Boy Scout volunteer to serve up to 12 years in prison for sexual abuse of children

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Elizabethtown man is set to serve up to 12 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a child and for soliciting lewd photos of children for money.

Jared Douglas, 22, will serve 6-12 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation in accordance to a plea agreement.

Earlier this week, Douglas pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including voluntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and criminal solicitation.

For the rest of his life, Douglas must register his whereabouts with police, as well.

According to court testimony, Douglas met the victims while volunteering with the Boy Scouts.

He abused a child in the summer of 2016, before offering three children money last year to send lewd photos. The children did not send the photos in that incident.

Douglas also attempted to sexually abuse two of those children.

At the sentencing hearing, a victim’s mother said, “My son’s innocence was taken from him.”

Now, Douglas will serve prison time.