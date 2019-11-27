Expect a very windy start to Thanksgiving Day!

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!!: Skies partially clear tonight but the story will be the wind gusts. Winds will ramp up tonight becoming quite strong. A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at midnight until 1PM for areas north and west of Harrisburg. Expect wind gusts as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour overnight into the first half of Thanksgiving Day. Areas outside of the advisory area could still experience wind gusts over 40 miles per hour. Overnight lows drop into the middle to upper 30s by sunrise. Wind chills will feel like the 20s. So be sure to bundle up for those turkey trots in the morning! As the day goes on, the wind gusts drop to around 25 to 30 miles per hour. There will be plenty of sunshine early, with more clouds mixing in and out during the afternoon. Highs are chilly in the middle to upper 40s. If you’re rising early to shop Friday, the winds are much lighter. Even though there will be plenty of sunshine, it is a bit chillier, with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: More unsettled weather returns over the weekend. Clouds quickly encroach on the area holding temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It is dry despite the gray skies. During the evening, there is a chance for wintry precipitation. This will continue through the night. Some of the higher elevations could see ice mix in too. As temperatures warm, precipitation changes to plain rain. Sunday is dreary and damp with chilly readings. Any showers could transition back to snow as temperatures fall through the night.

TRAVEL HOME MONDAY: An upper level disturbance, and much colder air, will bring the chance for a few snow showers. It is still cold in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. It’s breezy too, so wind chills feel like the 20s at times. That is what you’ll need to dress for outdoors. Tuesday is sunnier, and calmer but remains cold in the 30s again.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team!

Meteorologist, Jessica Pash