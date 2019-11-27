Family of man struck & killed in Thanksgiving crash works to save lives of others this holiday

It is Wednesday afternoon and Missy Sweitzer is cooking up her famous ‘checkpoint chowder.’

She’s also preparing a Thanksgiving dinner for 90 relatives, but the checkpoints come first.

Sweitzer visits police very year to thank them for stopping drunk drivers on the road,thanking them for sparing families the same pain she went through.

Missy and her husband Mark lost their 20-year-old son Zac in a DUI-related accident on Thanksgiving Day.

“Losing Zac on Thanksgiving morning, and it’s like why? Why? Why Thanksgiving morning?” said Mark.

The Sweitzer family remembers the future Zac was planning to live. They said, he had dreams of becoming a paid firefighter or even a farmer.

“He was becoming the awesome young man that we knew he would one day become,” said Missy.

The Sweitzer family acknowledges there isn’t a day that goes by that they don’t think of Zac, especially on every Thanksgiving morning. Zac was driving back to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family in 2008 after spending the previous night at his girlfriends home. However, he never made it home, as his vehicle was hit by a woman on Interstate 83 in York Township. Zac passed away shortly after.

“They charged her with DUI because she was only 19-years-of age. And then she was also charged with vehicular homicide,” said Missy.

State police are ready to hit the roads this holiday to prevent a similar story. They are planning checkpoints and patrols throughout the weekend.

Corporal James Spencer told FOX43 during one checkpoint alone 15 of the 300 vehicles they stopped had a DUI-related issue.

And, he said alcohol isn’t the only offender. He notes, drugs are becoming a large issue too.

“Uber, Lyft, call your mom. You know, have a friend come pick you up. There are so many reasons to not get behind the wheel,” said Missy.

The Sweitzer knows it’s an ongoing fight. That’s why they’re packing up chowder, hot dogs and cookies to support police who stop drivers who make the wrong choice.

Meantime, this Friday they will also hold a blood drive in Zac’s honor and in honor of Rodney Miller, who was also killed in a DUI-related accident. Sweitzer was a volunteer firefighter in Loganville and Miller was the Chief. Both were friends. Both were also organ donors.

The blood drive will happen at Genesis Church at 1405 Seven Valleys Road in York Friday, November 29.

Appointments are still available. To make an appointment contact Missy Sweitzer at 487-0832 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Genesis Church.