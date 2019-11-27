FOX43 Capitol Beat – State Rep. Mike Sturla

Lancaster County Democrat Mike Sturla is this week’s guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat!

Sturla, who has been serving the Lancaster city area since 1991, shared his thoughts on the statute of limitations reform laws recently signed into law, and a $9.50 minimum wage proposal which currently sits in the state House.

FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel also asked him about the Special Education Funding Commission which he serves on, and his push to increase awareness and funds for children who undergo adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), like home violence or hunger. This led to a discussion on gun violence against children in Philadelphia, and what the state government is doing to fix it.

Representative Sturla also shared his favorite Thanksgiving traditions.