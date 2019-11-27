× Hitting the road for Thanksgiving Travel

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa– This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett is getting your prepared to hit the roads today for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving travelers are encouraged to visit the “Historic Holiday Traffic” page at www.511PA.com which allows users to see how traffic speeds on the Wednesday before and Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2017 and 2018 compared to traffic conditions during a typical, non-holiday week. Users can choose their region and view an hour-by-hour, color-coded representation of traffic speeds to help them decide the best times to travel during the holiday.

In the Harrisburg region, PennDOT identified consistent, increased congestion on the Sunday after the holiday near I-81 southbound at the I-78 split in Lebanon County. To attempt to ease this congestion, the department will:

On the Wednesday before and the Sunday after the holiday, proactively alert motorists on Interstate 81 and I-78 north and east of the I-81/I-78 interchange of potential or actual delays using travel -time messages on electronic message signs;

-time messages on electronic message signs; Proactively alert motorists of potential or actual delays using travel -time messages on electronic message signs throughout the Harrisburg region;

-time messages on electronic message signs throughout the Harrisburg region; Use highway advisory radio messages and electronic message boards to encourage travel ers to reroute onto U.S. 22 westbound, which typically has excess capacity;

radio messages and electronic message boards to encourage ers to reroute onto U.S. 22 westbound, which typically has excess capacity; Partner with PSP on concentrated traffic enforcement near this area and to actively clear disabled vehicles from the roadway; and

Increase the hours and extend the coverage area that PennDOT’s State Farm Safety Patrol will be on duty and patrolling this section of highway.

PennDOT will also remove lane restrictions and suspend construction projects wherever possible through the holiday period. Motorists can see active construction projects at www.511PA.com before they travel.