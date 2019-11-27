× ‘Melrose Place’ cast members reunite for dinner in New York

Since we are living in the age of TV reboots and revivals, why not “Melrose Place?”

Get ready for plenty of that debate thanks to a recent reunion of some of the cast.

On Tuesday, Daphne Zuniga (who played Jo Reynolds) posted a photo of her and castmates Josie Bissett, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue and Courtney Thorne-Smith.

“Ran into some friends in New York! #melroseplace #nyc #friends4ever,” the caption read.

The series ran on Fox from 1992 to 1999 and The CW brought it back from 2009 to 2010.

A reboot would make sense given that the original show was a spin-off of “Beverly Hills, 90210” which has had a few iterations — most recently with “BH90210” which was less than successful.