Mifflin County man rammed vehicle into State Police cruiser during chase in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Mifflin County man rammed his vehicle into a State Police cruiser during a chase in Dauphin County Wednesday, authorities say.

Denny Ranck, 28, fled a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. on Route 322 near the 11/15 interchange in Reed Township after State Police observed paraphernalia inside his vehicle in plain view.

During the pursuit, Ranck traveled south in the northbound lane of traffic at a high rate of speed, according to State Police. He then intentionally rammed his vehicle into a State Police cruiser and continued traveling until he was eventually immobilized.

State Police say Ranck was apprehended after a short foot pursuit and brief struggle with troopers.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of controlled substances, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person and multiple summary charges, according to State Police.

State Police say the trooper operating the vehicle struck by Ranck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.