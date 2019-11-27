Mild with a few showers and breezy conditions Wednesday, then gusty, chillier, and dry for Thanksgiving Day!

BREEZY, FEW SHOWERS FOR TRAVELS: The busiest travel day of the year brings the chance for a few showers, in addition to breezy conditions. It’s a milder morning, with lows starting in the middle 30s to lower 40s. Close to daybreak, a few showers move into the region. The chance for a few showers through the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. For the most part, it should be dry with breezy conditions by late afternoon! Some sun could even poke out in a few spots! Temperatures are still mild, and afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. The winds continue to ramp up through the night as a Wind Advisory goes into effect for parts of the area. Winds could gust as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour through the night and into early Thanksgiving morning. Overnight lows drop into the middle to upper 30s through the night. Wind chills feel like the 20s.

THANKSGIVING/BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST: Thanksgiving Day is cooler, but dry! Expect a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures are in the 40s. It’s still breezy, so temperatures feel like the 30s at times. Wind gusts aren’t as strong during the afternoon, but they could still reach as high as 25 to 30 miles per hour. It turns chillier heading into the Black Friday Forecast, but it’s an appropriate chill for this time of year! The winds slowly fade through the night. Morning low temperatures begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The rest of the day brings plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. It’s a bit chillier, with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns more unsettled for Central PA. There’s plenty of clouds for Saturday, and it’s quite the chilly day. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Most of the day should stay dry, but there’s a small chance a few late day showers try to sneak into this forecast. There’s a small chance for some mixing with wintry precipitation at the onset, primarily ice by the looks of it. Through the night, some mixing with ice is still a possibility, especially at higher elevations. Plain rain continues to fill in as temperatures warm Sunday morning. Sunday remains damp and chilly, with rain showers continuing through much of the day. Rain showers could transition back to snow showers through the night.

BACK TO WORK: Monday brings colder conditions and the chance for a few snow showers. Expect temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. It’s breezy too, so wind chills feel like the 20s at times. Tuesday is still on the chilly side, but there’s more sunshine. The winds are a bit lighter too. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Wednesday! Safe travels!

-Andrea Michaels