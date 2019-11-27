× ‘Modern Family’ actor Eric Stonestreet part of new Kansas City Royals ownership group

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The sale of the Kansas City Royals was finalized Monday afternoon with the financial closing of the sale from David Glass to an investment group led by John Sherman.

Actor and Kansas City, Kansas native Eric Stonestreet is also listed as part of the group.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced last Thursday that the owners of the Major League Clubs unanimously approved the new ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.

Sherman and the co-investors are the third owner of the Royals since their inception in 1969 when Ewing Kauffman brought Major League Baseball back to Kansas City after a one-year absence.

“On behalf of our distinguished group of Kansas City-centric investors, I am humbled by the opportunity to carry forward and build on the important legacy of the Kansas City Royals,” said Sherman. “This is an ownership group that brings an impressive collection of skills and strengths across multiple sectors. They bring both business and sports acumen, entrepreneurial curiosity, a willingness to embrace risk, and a deep commitment to civic and community engagement in Kansas City. What is perhaps most valuable is that each of them also brings the passion and the heart of a fan. Collectively, they will bring great value to the journey.”

“As I’ve said before,” Sherman continued, “our goal will be threefold: to compete for a championship on behalf of our fans; to honor their passion, their experience and their unwavering commitment; and to carry their hopes and dreams forward through sustained success in this great Kansas City region for decades to come.”

KANSAS CITY ROYALS OWNERSHIP GROUP

John Sherman, Chairman and CEO, Kansas City Royals Brooks Sherman Knothole Sports, LLC Paul Edgerley Co-Founder/Managing Director, VantEdge Partners Bill Gautreaux Managing Partner, MLP Holdings Carl Hughes Hughes Sports, LLC Terry Matlack Co-Founder/Managing Director, VantEdge Partners PJM Baseball, LLC The Dunn Family and JE Dunn The Lockton Family Michael Haverty The Michael and Marlys Haverty Family Seventh Inning Stretch, LP Peter and Veronica Mallouk President, Creative Planning Rob Kaplan Business Leader/Venture Philanthropist PlayBallKC LLC Alan Atterbury, Blue Note, LLC J.B. Hebenstreit, Don Wagner Mariner Kemper UMB Financial Corporation, along w/the Kemper Family Kent McCarthy President and Founder, Jayhawk Capital Management Eric Stonestreet Actor/Entertainer Jay A. Pack President, Pack Family Partnership Dan Dees Co-Head of Investment Banking, Goldman Sachs Mark Demetree Chairman, MCD Investments LLC