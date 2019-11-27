Navy veteran and family facing difficult times gifted a car

"I look like a punk crying, don’t I," said Jones tearfully.

Jones is a United States Navy veteran who lives with his family in York. Earlier this year, the Jones faced a tough diagnosis.

"My wife [Amber] has stage 4 cancer. It just went bad from there," explained Jones.

Jones has been caring for his sick wife and three children ever since; as a result, he says he lost his job.

Then, the family lost their only vehicle.

"Some lady side-swiped her [my wife], and she had to get cut up with the jaws of life," explained Jones. "It was like one negative thing from cancer to that and us having to walk sometimes to chemo treatments or missing school cause it was raining or snowing, too cold to walk.”

Wednesday afternoon, the stormy sky cleared up just a bit; a rainbow emerged the moment the family received a gift unlike any other.

“It [the rainbow] is good luck. Hope. Everything is good today," explained Jones.

Thornton Automotive of Dover, with help from Grandview Golf Course and BrewVino in York County, donated a car to the family.

“I thought they were playing around, a joke, or we still had to pay something out of pocket, which we don’t have," explained Jones.

“We wanted to be the ones to help. I don’t think there is a ton of help out there all the time for people who need it, and we were happy to be the ones who could," said Wes Myers, the dealership's general manager.

Wes says he’s also happy to have made a friend and the holidays a little easier for the Jones.

“We saw a lot of smiles, especially from the kids. I think it definitely helped to brighten their season, for sure," added Myers. “I’ve been with the company 17 years and this is the first time that I’ve ever been a part of it.”

“It’s a dream come true," said Jones with tears in his eyes.

Jones says it's a reminder that even on the toughest days, with a little faith, things can and will get better.

He is still looking for a job, and he says he will work anywhere. Jones tells Fox43 he does like working with his hands, though.

There is also a GoFundMe setup to help his family with medical costs.