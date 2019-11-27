× PFBC announces 2020 fishing licenses will go on sale starting Dec. 1

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Wednesday that 2020 fishing licenses will go on sale on Dec. 1.

“When you buy a fishing license now, you really get the most value for your dollar,” said Amber Nabors, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Outreach, Education and Marketing, in a press release. “Not only will you be covered for every fishing season for the rest of this year and next year, but if you like to buy your license at a store, you can avoid the long lines we often see around the start of the spring trout season.”

All fishing licenses and related permits purchased now are valid for up to 13 months, from December of this year through December 31, 2020, the PFBC said.

Licenses and permits can be purchased at www.GoneFishingPA.com, at more than 700 issuing agents, county treasurers’ offices and at all PFBC regional offices.

In addition to licenses and permits, such as the trout/salmon or Lake Erie permits, customers may choose to purchase vouchers that can be given as gifts and be redeemed by recipients.

“We are always looking for ways to spend more time with our families and friends,” said Nabors. “Vouchers make great gifts for the avid angler in your life or even someone new to the sport. If you want to introduce someone to fishing, buying them a license voucher can be the nudge they need to join you on the water this year.”

Fishing licenses cost $22.90. Multi-year options are also available in three-, five-, and 10-year increments, according to the PFBC. The most popular add-ons, a trout-salmon permit and a Lake Erie permit cost $9.90 each, or $15.90 for a combination permit.

Once again for the 2020 license year, customers can purchase a collectible fishing license button for $10. This year’s button features a pumpkinseed sunfish design and is customized with the angler’s individual license number (buttons are not issued at the time of purchase and will be mailed to the buyer within 3-4 weeks).

In 2020, anglers who visit a license issuing agent in-person can receive the Fishing Summary book free of charge. The book, which outlines current fishing regulations and laws, seasons and creel limits, and safety information also includes advertising and coupons. An identical, digital version of the Fishing Summary book can be viewed and printed for free at www.FishInPA.com, or viewed on the free FishBoatPA mobile app for smart phones.

“Pennsylvania anglers have a lot to look forward to this year,” added Nabors. “In 2020, we will be more than doubling the number of trophy-sized trout being stocked in lakes and streams across the state and extending many of our Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters. We’ll also be increasing the number of Golden Rainbow Trout that we stock prior to the trout season and stocking them in-season for the first time ever. The FishBoatPA app can help you keep track of stocking locations and the expanded special regulation areas closest to you.”

Customers purchasing a 2020 license can once again can support their favorite PFBC programs through the purchase of voluntary permits for Bass, Musky, Wild Trout and Enhanced Waters, and Habitat/Waterways Conservation. These permits are not required for fishing and carry no additional privileges, but all funds generated through them are reinvested into their respective program.

While youth anglers under age 16 do not require a fishing license, they must have either a Voluntary Youth Fishing License ($2.90) or a free Mentored Youth Fishing Permit to participate in various youth opportunities throughout the season. This includes the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Days, which occur the week before the opening of the regional and statewide openers in each area.