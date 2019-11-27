× Phillies sign former Pirates IF/OF Josh Harrison

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have made the team’s first addition of the off season.

The team has signed IF/OF Josh Harrison to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

Harrison, 32, is known best for his 8-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, in which he hit .277 with 52 HR’s and 277 RBI’s.

Last year, Harrison moved on to the Detroit Tigers in free agency, but struggled with injuries, and only appeared in 36 games.

Now, the Phillies will hope he can rebound to his previous form, having appeared in 97 games or more in five of the past six seasons.

Likely, Harrison has appeal to the team as a bench player with the ability to play multiple positions.

In the past, Harrison has appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left field, and right field in the Major Leagues.

He’s even pitched a third of an inning.

If Harrison makes the team out of Spring Training, it will be because he has shown that he can stay healthy and still offer his previous versatility.