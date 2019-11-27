Police: Man wanted in connection with shooting incident in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A Harrisburg man is wanted in connection with a shooting incident that took place Wednesday in Swatara Township, according to police.

A warrant charges 30-year-old Xavier King with possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not be carried without a license, court documents show.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts should contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You can also submit a tip here.

