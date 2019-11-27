× Police searching for man accused of raping juvenile, stealing bike in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who allegedly raped a juvenile and stole her bike.

Jaiquann Shafee Frazier, 22, is facing rape charges for his role in the incident.

On October 11, police received a report of a rape of a juvenile.

An investigation revealed that the suspect in the case is Frazier.

He is believed to have raped the juvenile, held her against her will, and then stole the victim’s bike.

Police believe he fled to the Philadelphia area.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-240-6621.