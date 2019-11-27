× Police seek suspect accused of stealing Bose electronics from BJ’s in Lower Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a retail theft suspect.

The alleged theft took place Tuesday afternoon at BJ’s Wholesale Club on Hartzdale Drive in Lower Allen Township.

Police say the pictured individual walked into the store, found a large box of foam cups for sale and emptied them out.

He then allegedly concealed $1,169.94 of Bose electronic items inside.

The suspect is described as a black male with a beard who is approximately 5’10” and 200 pounds.

The individual has reportedly hit stores throughout the state, as well as Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware within the last year.

Anyone with information about this theft or the individual who committed it should contact Lower Allen Township Police.