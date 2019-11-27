× Stanley Black & Decker recalls hammer due to injury hazard

Stanley Black & Decker issued a safety recall involving about 211,000 wooden handle nailing hammers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Name of the product: STANLEY brand 16 oz. wooden handle nailing hammer

The CPSC said the molded grip on the hammer can come loose, posing an injury hazard to people.

Walmart sold the hammers exclusively at stores nationwide for about $6 from July 2018 through August 2019.

Consumers should stop using the hammer and return them to Walmart for a refund.