T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods sold 19 different products after they were recalled between 2014-19

Contact: Fisher-Price online at http://www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or toll-free at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Hazard: Infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Recall Date: December 13, 2018

Original Sale Dates: October 2015 through October 2018

Hazard: The glass and ceramic drawer knobs can break or shatter when pulled, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund (see Press Release #: 19-050)

Contact: T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at http://www.tjmaxx.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at http://www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at http://www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

Recall Date: September 11, 2018

Original Sale Dates: January 2018 through June 2018

Hazard: The chair’s seat can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Refund (see Press Release #: 18-219)

Contact: Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Company at 800-643-0092 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://jimcolamp.com/ and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page.

Recall Date: September 6, 2018

Original Sale Dates: September 2017 through December 2017

Hazard: The wood joints on the barstool can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Refund (see Press Release #: 18-216)

Contact: HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page. Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.marshalls.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page. T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.tjmaxx.com then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Recall Date: May 2, 2018

Original Sale Dates: July 2017 through March 2018

Hazard: The cardigan’s toggle button can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund (see Press Release #: 18-148)

Contact: Carter’s Consumer Affairs department at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.carters.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page.

Recall Date: May 1, 2018

Original Sale Dates: May 2017 through April 2018

Hazard: The small blades in the julienne slicer attachment can separate from the plastic assembly, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund (see Press Release #: 18-147)

Contact: Premier Kitchen Products at 800-304-4035 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@pkpny.com or online at http://www.pkp-recall.com.

Recall Date: July 13, 2017

Original Sale Dates: May 2017 through June 2017

Hazard: The glass beer mug can break if heated or used with hot liquid, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Remedy: Refund (see Press Release #: 17-187)

Contact: HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.homegoods.com and click on Product Info/Recalls at the bottom of the page.

Recall Date: May 16, 2017

Original Sale Dates: July 2016 through March 2017

Hazard: The glass beakers of the coffee presses can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard to users.

Remedy: Replace (see Press Release #: 17-153)

Contact: Bradshaw International toll-free at 877-614-9571 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.bradshawintl.com and click on Recalls.

Recall Date: March 2, 2017

Original Sale Dates: January 2016 through February 2017

Hazard: The clear plastic disc on the outside of the oball rattles can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund (see Press Release #: 17-104)

Contact: Kids II toll-free at 800-230-8190 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit http://www.kidsii.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page.

Recall Date: February 22, 2017

Original Sale Dates: September 2008 through December 2016

Hazard: The blade on the Contemporary Cutlery knives can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Replace (see Press Release #: 17-092)

Contact: Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.calphalon.com and click on Customer Support at the bottom of the page.

Recall Date: July 6, 2016

Original Sale Dates: September 2015 through March 2016

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Remedy: Repair (see Press Release #: 16-211)

Contact: Swagway toll-free at 844-299-0625 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://swagway.com and click on Product Recall.

Recall Date: May 25, 2016

Original Sale Dates: During March 2016

Hazard: The chairs can collapse unexpectedly, posing a fall and injury hazard.

Remedy: Refund (see Press Release #: 16-174)

Contact: T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.tjmaxx.com then click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page or Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 or online at http://www.marshalls.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

Recall Date: April 6, 2016

Original Sale Dates: October 2014 through January 2016

Hazard: Women’s scarves do not meet the federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a burn risk.

Remedy: Refund (Press Release #: 16-136)

Contact: Contact: GBG Accessories Group toll-free at 888-771-9047 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or via email at IvankaTrumpRecall@globalbrandsgroup.com for more information.

Recall Date: August 5, 2015

Original Sale Dates: October 2012 through June 2015

Hazard: The case-back of the watch can detach and expose the interior to water, posing a risk of skin irritation, redness, rashes or chemical burns.

Remedy: MZB is no longer in business. TJX is offering a full refund to consumers with recalled watches purchased at T.J. Maxx or Marshalls stores. (Press Release #: 15-207)

Contact: T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Marshalls at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Recall Date: March 25, 2015

Original Sale Dates: February 2014 to February 2015

Hazard: The chair can unexpectedly tip over when a consumer sits on the edge of the seat, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Refund (see Press Release #: 15-103)

Contact: Linon Home Décor Products at 800-262-1852 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.linon.com and click on the Contact Us link for more information.

Recall Date: March 13, 2014

Original Sale Dates: August 2013 to September 2013

Hazard: Exposed wiring near the battery box can lead to a short circuit, posing a fire hazard

Remedy: Refund (see Press Release #: 14-131)

Contact: TJX at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.tjmaxx.com, then click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page and at http://www.marshalls.com and http://www.homegoods.com, then click on Product Info/Recalls at the bottom of the page.