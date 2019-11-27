× These Star Wars-themed Instant Pots are the kitchen accessories you’re looking for

While everyone waits for Baby Yoda merch to drop from “The Mandalorian,” you can get your Star Wars fix ahead of the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with one of the most versatile tools you can have in the kitchen: a Star Wars-themed Instant Pot.

There are five Instant Pots in total in the collection, and they come in several different looks. Droid fans will especially appreciate the R2-D2 Instant Pot‘s perfect fit.

“When you need to fuel up with a great meal in a hurry, count on brilliant starship mechanic R2-D2 to save the day with this special edition Star Wars Instant Pot,” the store promises. “A tribute to the heroic Star Wars droid, the all-in-one kitchen essential offers a whopping seven functions, expertly handling everything from pressure cooking, sautéing and slow cooking to making yogurt.”

Alongside R2-D2, there’s Darth Vader and Stormtrooper models too — they come in the 6-quart size and are priced at $100. The Chewbacca model is the largest, coming in at 8 quarts while being priced the highest at $120. And the BB-8 model is the smallest at 3 quarts, costing only $80.

Fans can pre-order now for a mid-December ship date.