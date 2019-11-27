Waynesboro Police are searching for missing woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Waynesboro Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman they consider to be missing and endangered.

Stephanie Nicole Ann King is described as a white woman, six feet tall and approximately 210 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She may be in a black 2013 Toyota Corolla with PA registration LYL9689, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Waynesboro Police at (717) 762-2131.

