Wolf signs bills raising tobacco age to 21, separate bill lifting ban on Sunday hunting

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed House Bill 97 and Senate Bill 473, both of which amend tobacco legislation to prohibit the sale of any tobacco, nicotine, or related items to anyone under 21 years of age and expand the definition of a tobacco product to include e-cigarettes and other vaping products.

The bills also expressly prohibit the possession of vaping products on school grounds.

“Numerous studies have shown tobacco products, including smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes, are particularly harmful and addictive to youths and young adults,” said Wolf. “Raising the age to 21 in combination with barring e-cigarettes at our schools will help us prevent young Pennsylvanians from engaging in this dangerous behavior.”

The governor also signed Senate Bill 147, which lifts the prohibition on hunting for three Sundays in Pennsylvania.

“This legislation carefully balances the needs of landowners with an expanded opportunity for hunters who work or attend school during weekdays,” said Gov. Wolf.