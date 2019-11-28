Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview of the Bethesda Mission Thanksgiving Dinner today.

Bethesda Mission will host a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 28, 2019. The dinner will be held at the Men’s Shelter, located at 611 Reily Street, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The menu will feature turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, corn, carrots, various desserts, beverages, and more. Approximately 175 people are expected to attend, served by 30 volunteers.

"There is always a waiting list of those who want to volunteer to serve our wonderful Thanksgiving meal,” Scott Dunwoody, executive director of Bethesda Mission, said. “It is so encouraging to hear the motivations of our volunteers who desire to bring some encouragement to Bethesda's men and women guests and those who are needy in the community, looking for some hope in the midst of their daily struggles. The meal, warm atmosphere, and sharing of God's love lifts their spirits."

Dunwoody continued, "For those in the community who anticipate being alone this Thanksgiving, we encourage you to come to the Men's Shelter at 611 Reily Street to enjoy turkey and all the trimmings, while experiencing the wonderful fellowship!"

Rebecca Clymer, volunteer coordinator, stated, “We are extremely grateful for the volunteers who are giving up part of their Thanksgiving day at home to come and serve the meal at Bethesda Mission. There will be approximately 30 volunteers involved with the festivities, and we are thankful for each and every one of them!”

