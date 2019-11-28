Chilly and breezy Black Friday, plus wintry mix could create hazardous travel Sunday!

CHILLY BLACK FRIDAY: Make sure you bundle up with some extra layers if you’re heading out to do some Black Friday shopping this year. Winds will remain breezy through Friday with gusts around 20-25 mph still likely. Temperatures tomorrow will likely also be a bit chillier than today as winds shift from the northwesterly direction to northerly. A bit more in the way of sunshine will be likely for Friday, but with the breezy winds and cooler temperatures, it is still going to feel rather chilly. Winds will try to calm down late Friday night into early Saturday as a weak area of high pressure noses in. However, the “calm” weather doesn’t last for long — we’ll be tracking some winter weather for this weekend!

FREEZING RAIN THREAT: Our next winter weather system will arrive this weekend, likely late Saturday night. With temperatures hanging in the low 30s overnight, this means that we will likely see some frozen precipitation. The mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will be warming, but the positioning of the area of high pressure to our north will likely force the warm front that will try to cross through Sunday, to stall out to our south. This means, our temperatures will likely remain stuck in the low to mid 30s for a good chunk of the day. Even with the other levels of the atmosphere warming, if the surface temperatures are below freezing, we will see freezing rain. This will create hazardous travel for anyone driving home from the holidays. Power outages will be likely as well. We’ll continue to monitor Sunday for any changes.

SNOW POTENTIAL MONDAY: The same storm system that is going to bring the freezing rain threat for us on Sunday will bring the potential for snow showers on Monday. As the wave of low pressure passes over us, it will move offshore and start to strengthen as a coastal system. On the back end of the low, winds will be coming out of the northwesterly direction, pulling in much colder air. The set up remains a bit tricky with a secondary low developing over the Great Lakes that could force our region to be dry-slotted which means we would see little to no snow. As we get closer to Monday we will continue to update any changes to the forecast. The sweet spot for higher accumulations at this time looks to be to our north and east.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a terrific Thanksgiving!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash