× E.T. is back, kind of

“E.T.” is back, kind of.

E.T. reunites with Elliot and meets Elliot’s new family. Henry Thomas reprises his role as Elliot, now a father, reuniting with the alien.

Xfinity released a short film with E.T. returning to earth. The about 4-minute film is part of an advertising campaign.

The short has a number of call-backs to the original classic movie “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial”.