LifePath Christian Ministries hosts annual Thanksgiving meal

YORK, Pa. - Not everyone was able to spend Thanksgiving day with loved ones, but volunteers with LifePath Christian Ministries, a homeless shelter in York, hosted their annual Thanksgiving meal, serving those in need.​

It's a lot of moving parts, but the hustle and bustle is special.

"There's something about having a meal together that brings people closer," Steve Brubaker, interim executive director of LifePath Christian Ministries, said.

Two hundred meals. Same song and dance, year after year, But make no mistake, they still pulled out all the stops.

"The stuffing is delicious and the potatoes have a little something magic in there extra," Karen Cole said. "And the string beans are just superb."

It's the work of more than 40 volunteers, including a mom and daughter duo, who've been volunteering for at least a decade.

"I just think everyone is so close to homelessness," Karen Hellwig, a volunteer, said. "And it's just all about connecting with others and I'm just really happy to be here, and grateful."

"I think we take for granted the impact of having a home," Brubaker said. "Many of our folks are homeless, or they're doubling up. We have several who are out on the street right now. To be able to come into a safe environment and to let your hair down a little bit - that's what these guys have an opportunity to do today."

LifePath helped Markeith Moore get back on his feet.

"It's about seeing the friends, that I don't get to see until I come here around this time," Moore said.

A blessing in different ways for different people. But each and everyone walking away feeling the same.

"I'm feeling good," Cole said. "Because there's people here that are under the same circumstances and have been for a long time. It's a family, even though we can't be with our own."

LifePath Christian Ministries is always in need of donations. For more information, visit their website.