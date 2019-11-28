× Police apprehend robbery suspect in bank lobby, West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West Manchester Township Police say they took a bank robbery suspect into custody while he was still at the bank, yesterday morning.

On November 27, at around 11:25 a.m., police responded to Wells Fargo located on the 1400 block of Loucks Road for a robbery in progress.

Police say York County dispatch advised them that a black male with an afro entered the bank, jumped the counter, took money and was still on location.

As officers approached the bank on foot, a male customer saw them, waved them inside, and pointed towards the waiting area where the officers, once they entered the building, located the suspect later identified as Ricky Magic Johnson, 29, according to police.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

Police say a witness told them how Johnson entered the bank, ignored the employees’ greetings, rapidly approached the counter, jumped over the counter, walked to the teller station and made a threatening demand for money.

According to the witness, the bank employees, fearing the risk of physical danger, opened their top drawer and stepped aside to allow Johnson to take the money.

Once Johnson grabbed the money he jumped back over the counter and began walking towards the exit, the witness recounted to police.

According to bank personnel, $1,500 was stolen from the teller’s drawer, but it was all recovered after Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson is being charged with robbery from a financial institution.