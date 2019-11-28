× President Trump and first lady Melania Trump make surprise Thanksgiving visit to troops in Afghanistan

(CNN) — President Donald Trump and the first lady arrived in Afghanistan Thursday to pay a surprise Thanksgiving visit to US troops, his first trip to the country.

It’s the President and Melania Trump’s second visit to US troops overseas in a war zone following a trip to Iraq at the end of last year.

After his arrival, Trump held a bilateral meeting with the President of Afghanistan, Ashrav Ghani.

Speaking at Bagram Air Base, Trump told troops that “the Taliban wants to make a deal. We’ll see if they want to make a deal. It’s got to be a real deal, but we’ll see. But they want to make a deal.”