Windy Thanksgiving start, watching winter mix chances this weekend

THANKSGIVING: Happy Thanksgiving! A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area until 1PM. Winds gusts to 50MPH for the majority of the morning, but calm to 25-35MPH by the afternoon. A few power outages may be possible. Highs today only reach the mid-to-upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s all day long under partly cloudy skies. Lake effect flurries will also be powerful earlier in the day because of the powerful winds. Temperatures fall into the 30s after sunset for any early bird shoppers this evening.

BLACK FRIDAY: Clouds clear out into the evening and overnight. However, wind chills will still be a little bit of the factor for early morning Black Friday shoppers. Lows dip into the low-30s, but feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s. Bundle up! We stay dry with highs in the mid-40s throughout the rest of the biggest shopping day of the year.

A BIT OF A WEEKEND MESS: Temperatures dip into the upper-30s and right at 40-degrees for highs on Saturday. Late in the afternoon, rain moves into the area from the southwest. As temperatures drop, we see mixing with sleet and snow into early Sunday morning. A similar situation happens for late Sunday and most of the day Monday. Temperatures are going to be very close to the cutoff line between precipitation types, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time for the latest information and forecast updates.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long