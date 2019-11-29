A calmer Friday, watching winter precip chances finishing the weekend

BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST: May the deals be ever in your favor! Even though a little chilly, the forecast is! Temperatures today reach the mid-40s with slowly clearing skies by the end of the day. Winds calm down as well. Wind chills, though, still will feel like the upper-30s throughout the final day of the work week. Overnight lows dip into the 20s to start Saturday morning.

QUIET START TO THE WEEKEND: Most of Saturday is quiet. Afternoon highs will be cooler, near 40-degrees. Late in the day, more like evening, rain will begin to move into the area. It will be a cold rain. But as temperatures decrease, rain will shift to freezing rain and sleet, especially in our northern counties. We then transition back to a cold rain with it ending by early Sunday afternoon. However, even a one-or-two degree shift in temperatures will mean a change in precipitation type. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time, and make sure to download the FOX43 Weather App for updates directly to your location.

WINTER MIX CHANCE: After a brief precipitation break Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper-30s, another round heads our way Sunday evening. This will largely move in as a mix of sleet and snow, with some rain mixing in as well. Off-and-on wintry mix precipitation continues throughout Monday and could easily impact both the morning and evening commutes. While little can be expected of accumulation right now, it’s still going to be enough to cause some issues as one of our first storms of the year. As always, stay tuned for updates as we closer to time for the most accurate and latest information across the area.

