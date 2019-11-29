Black Friday shoppers head to Capital City Mall for holiday deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County - Thousands of shoppers caught Black Friday deals at the Capital City Mall.

Black Friday remains one of the busiest shopping days of the year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Some of the people shopping at the mall said it's a tradition they look forward to each year.

"We plan this every year," said Eugene Boyer, Black Friday shopper, "We people watch, we have our regular stops that we always hit, and we shop by sales but sometimes we just go in and browse."

The National Retail Federation says more than 165 million people will shop between Friday and Monday, with holiday sales possibly going past $700 billion. That's about 4 percent higher than last year.

"Every year, it's a worthwhile stop," said Boyer.