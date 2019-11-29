Black Friday Shopping in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett is checking out all the Black Friday fun at the Shoppes of Belmont and Park City Center.

Black Friday still remains the number one busiest shopping day of the year. That's according to the National Retail Federation. It's also the biggest day for sales during the five-day retail stretch between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Black Friday: 6am – 9pm

Sat, Nov 30: 10am – 9pm

Sun, Dec 1: 11am – 6pm

Mon, Dec 2: 10am – 9pm

Tue, Dec 3: 10am – 9pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hours for Park City: