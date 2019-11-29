Black Friday Shopping in Lancaster

Posted 8:07 AM, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, November 29, 2019

LANCASTER,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett is checking out all the Black Friday fun at the Shoppes of Belmont and Park City Center.

Black Friday still remains the number one busiest shopping day of the year. That's according to the National Retail  Federation. It's also the biggest day for sales during the five-day retail stretch between  Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.


Hours for Park City:

  • Black Friday: 6am – 9pm
  • Sat, Nov 30: 10am – 9pm
  • Sun, Dec 1: 11am – 6pm
  • Mon, Dec 2: 10am – 9pm
  • Tue, Dec 3: 10am – 9pm
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.