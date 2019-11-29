Guthrie Memorial Library hosts mini gold fundraising event in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, York County - On Friday, some people took over a library to play mini golf.

Guthrie Memorial Library hosted its 'Putting for Patrons' mini golf fundraising event.

The mini golf featured an 18-hole course that started in the children's department. Library assistant, Michelle Ortasic said all proceeds raised at the event will help support the library.

"It's very important to have donations here at the library, those donations go towards our programming, they go towards the different services that we have for our patrons, and it's vital to keep that donation process going," said Ortasic.

The fun didn't stop at the end of the course. The library provided players with lots of goodies including raffle baskets, face painting and bowling.