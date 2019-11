Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Central Dauphin: 65

Downingtown West: 44

COATESVILLE - Central Dauphin set a record for points in a PIAA 6A Championship game with 65 against Downingtown West. The Whippets couldn't keep the Rams out of the end zone. CD advances to the championship game after an impressive offensive display. They were rested and ready to go after capturing the district title and now get a chance for state gold. FOX43's Andrew Kalista has the game recap and postgame reaction from the Rams.