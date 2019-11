Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lampeter-Strasburg: 2

Thomas Jefferson: 44

HOLLIDAYSBURG - Lampeter-Strasburg had trouble scoring against their powerful opponent out of the WPIAL Thomas Jefferson. The Pioneers only points came on a sack for a safety. The roster for L-S is stacked with underclassmen so they will bring back many of the key players from this year's district championship team. They finished the year on the short end of a 44-2 score against the Jaguars.