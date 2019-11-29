Pennsylvania law will make hunters watch out for purple

November 30th marks the day when more hunters will take to the woods for antlered and anterless deer.

But as hunting season rolls on in Pennsylvania, hunters will soon see something new in the woods.

Vertical purple lines on trees will act as no trespassing signs on property.

House bill 1772 was signed into law this week and it’s set to take effect within 60 days.

The law allows purple marks to be placed on trees or posts to mark property. The lines must be at least 8 inches in length and one inch in width. Th rules also require property owners to place the lines between 3-5 feet from the ground in locations that are readily visible and no more than 100 feet apart.