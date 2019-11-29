× Police dealing with London Bridge incident

LONDON (CNN) – A number of people have been injured in a stabbing incident at London Bridge, according to Metropolitan Police. A man has been detained.

“Police were called at 1:58 p.m. to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” the force said.

People in London try to tackle a man holding a knife. London Police ran over with guns.A number of ambulance crews were at the scene Friday afternoon and a “major incident” had been declared, the London Ambulance Service said.

Police are responding to the incident as though it is terror-related. Police also confirm one man has been shot by police.

FOX News is reporting “a large knife was involved in the incident”. There is one person reportedly dead. It is not immediately clear if the dead person is an alleged attacker or a victim.