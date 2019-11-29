Traffic changes coming to Locust Street in Columbia on December 3rd and 4th

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There will be traffic changes in the 400 block of Locust Street in Columbia on Tuesday, December 3 and Wednesday, December 4 due to a construction project, according to the borough police department.

Police say lanes will be open in both directions but will shift near the intersection of Fourth and Locust Streets.

Police advise the public to find alternate routes, if possible, during the two-day time period.

