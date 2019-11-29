× Two charged after allegedly stealing six puppies

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Police arrested two people who they say stole six French Bulldog puppies and their mother early Thursday morning.

According to police, just after 1:30 a.m., Ephrata officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Wollups Hill Road for reports of a suspicious vehicle and two people on the property. The owner of the dogs’ determined the two were taking puppies from his building

Police say the owner was able to give them a description of the suspects and the vehicle, and they quickly determined that the pair, MacKenzie Viera, 21, and Conner Verhagen, 22, lived on Manor Street in Lancaster.

The two were taken into custody, with the assistance of Lancaster City Police, and admitted to taking the dogs.

Police rescued the six puppies and their mother from the home and returned them to their owner.

The estimated value of the French Bulldog puppies are $12,000.

Viera, 21, and Verhagen, 22, are charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft. Viera is also facing an additional charge of burglary according to online court documents.