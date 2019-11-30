Coats of Friendship runs 5th annual coat distribution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - 'Tis the season of giving, and one non-profit organization in York is helping to make the community warmer one coat at a time.

Coats of Friendship, founded by 12-year-old Tristan Rankin, collected and handed out jackets and winter accessories for people in need. He started the organization when he was 7-years-old and now, with the help of elementary and middle school students, he's running his 5th annual coat distribution at Union Lutheran Church in York.

His goal was to collect 3,500 coats, but thanks to a lot of community and business donations, the group surpassed that goal with flying colors.

"Today we have in total about 4,200 jackets, so that's a big difference from 5 years ago to now," Rankin said. "So, I feel like the community has really brought it together."

The elementary and middle school students made each donation special by adding a handwritten note.