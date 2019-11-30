Karns Foods collects donations to benefit families of fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police joined forces with Karns Foods on Allentown Boulevard for a special collection celebration. They were gathering toys and food donations.

Organizers said all of the donations will help support local families of officers who have died or been injured in the line of duty.

"This is just another one of the many days that the Karns company and family really want help support and get out there with the community and support all the local families and things like that," Tyler Loper, the store director, said. "Especially for those who are putting their lives on the line for us to be safe every single day."

Kiddos also got to meet with the officers and get their picture taken with their k-9 officer.