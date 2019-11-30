× Pets die in Ehprata fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say multiple pets died at an Ephrata house fire yesterday morning.

The fire on the 200 block of East Main Street was classified as accidental by the State Police Fire Marshall but the cause of the fire was undetermined.

The origin of the fire was determined to be on the kitchen countertop, according to the fire marshall.

Police say no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

Officials say the home was valued at approximately $130,000 and the contents of the home approximately $15,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Lancaster at 717-299-7650.