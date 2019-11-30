× Regal Cinemas currently closed after popcorn machine sets off fire alarms, West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township is currently closed after a popcorn machine set off the fire alarms.

York County dispatch says around 1:12 p.m. a smoking popcorn machine is what caused the fire alarms to go off.

The theater was evacuated but people were able to get readmission tickets with proof of ticket or concession purchase.

Regal Cinemas located on Town Center Road, is expected to be closed for at least the next couple of hours, according to the theater manager.

Employees say something went wrong with the popcorn machine at the Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township. Fire department is here now. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/HseFmfLqdQ — Jackie De Tore (@jackiedetore) November 30, 2019

Employees are now handing out readmission tickets for people. Regal Cinemas is still closed. Manager says the concession stand will be closed for the rest of the day. He said they will try to play movies again “in a few hours” but that could change. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/BgrKg7his0 — Jackie De Tore (@jackiedetore) November 30, 2019