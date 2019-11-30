Regal Cinemas currently closed after popcorn machine sets off fire alarms, West Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township is currently closed after a popcorn machine set off the fire alarms.
York County dispatch says around 1:12 p.m. a smoking popcorn machine is what caused the fire alarms to go off.
The theater was evacuated but people were able to get readmission tickets with proof of ticket or concession purchase.
Regal Cinemas located on Town Center Road, is expected to be closed for at least the next couple of hours, according to the theater manager.
39.947835 -76.791356