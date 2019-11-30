Strong storm system will bring two rounds of winter weather Sunday and Monday!

ICY MIX EARLY SUNDAY: A potent storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country will move into our area tonight, bringing us some wintry weather. We’ll see frozen precipitation in two rounds — Sunday and Monday. The most concerning part of this storm is the potential of accumulating ice from freezing rain. Precipitation will likely move in very late tonight, after midnight in the form of a mix between freezing rain and plain rain. As temperatures drop through the overnight period, we will see freezing rain for everyone through the early Sunday morning hours. With temperatures hovering right around 32 degrees across most of the area, we will likely see at least a few hours of freezing rain, which means we will see ice accumulation. This will create dangerous travel for anyone heading back from spending the holidays elsewhere early Sunday. As temperatures warm through the day, freezing rain will transition to plain rain. However, on the back end of this system much colder air will funnel in allowing for all precipitation to change to snow! That is what’s awaiting us for the start of the new week.

SNOW POTENTIAL MONDAY: As if the freezing rain from this system won’t create enough headaches, we will likely deal with some snowfall on Monday as well. As this system moves offshore, it will start strengthening. In the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, the parent low pressure system will sit right over eastern PA. Northwesterly winds will try to pull in colder temperatures, but in turn it will likely just keep our temperatures near steady in the mid to upper 30s from Sunday night through Monday. Snow totals do not look to be impressive for our area with just a coating to an inch south of the turnpike and 1-3″ likely north of the turnpike. Most spots will likely end up in the 1-2″ range, but there will be a very sharp cutoff between who sees nothing and who see’s more than 3″. Northern counties especially could be on the higher end of that 1-3″ range, think Mifflin, Juniata, northern Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

GUSTY WINDS TUESDAY: In the wake of the storm system that exits late Monday night, winds will likely pick up Tuesday. Temperatures will recover somewhat, but still look to stay below average. Much drier air will take over which means we will likely see plenty of sunshine, but it will still feel rather cold! Highs are only expected to get into the low 40s for most of the week. A brief bump in temperatures by Friday, but MUCH colder air arrives next weekend!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash