Woman shot in arm at Harrisburg club

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A shooting at a Harrisburg club sent one woman to the hospital Saturday night.

Harrisburg Police Chief Tom Carter said a woman was shot in the arm on the second floor of Bridges Social Club on N. Second St. around 8 p.m. She is expected to be okay.

There was a heavy a police presence outside of the club for several hours, and part of N. Second St. was shut down. It has since reopened, but the club remains closed.

There’s no word on any suspects. Police are investigating.