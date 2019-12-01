× 3 people displaced after duplex fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – The Red Cross has helped three displaced adults following a duplex fire on Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened just before 2 p.m. on the 3000 block of N. 4th Street.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said the fire started on the 3rd floor and spread to the attached home.

It only took about 20 minutes for crews to put out the fire, according to Chief Enterline.

Fire officials said an extension cord powering a space heater sparked the blaze.

No one was injured.